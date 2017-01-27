Portstewart Prom upgrade wins award

Portstewart promenade’s £1.5 million facelift which helped restore the seaside town back to its former glory has proved to be award winning.

Completed in June 2016, the scheme which has already been a hit with locals and visitors alike, was awarded ‘Best Environmental Improvement Scheme’ by The Concrete Society.

The scheme, which was joint funded by the Department for Communities and completed by Geda Ltd has provided street furniture and plants as well as the construction of new underground services and footpaths, transforming the promenade into a modern scenic coastal path linking the town to its two-mile beach.

Improving the appearance of Portstewart Promenade means it is safer, cleaner and attracts new visitors. The work has also given a boost to the local traders, most of which are family owned and run. A recent local survey indicated 96% of promenade users were happy with the scheme, with the most popular feature being the newly improved lighting system. The survey also concluded that 100% of people who responded said they found the new promenade enjoyable.

The award was collected by RTU Ltd and The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey has spoke of her delight. She commented: “This generous award and the survey results are a great endorsement for Portstewart.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in the scheme and particularly the businesses and residents for their patience as we completed this valuable investment. It has greatly enhanced the town!”