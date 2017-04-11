Environmental award success

On Friday, March 31, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Maura Hickey paid a special visit to Mill Strand to acknowledge their recent environmental award.
The pupils held a special assembly where all Year 4 students were presented with a certificate to recognise their contributions to ‘Live Here Love Here Community Awards 2017’.
They were the winners of Adopt -A-Spot Award, presented by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful at the awards ceremony in Queens University Belfast on February 16.
Year 5 students also received a special certificate to reward their contributions during the 15-16 school year.
Year 6 children sang a song they had written for the 30th Anniversary of Mill Strand, the song mentioned the schools involvement in environmental work.
