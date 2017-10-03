European Languages Day at Loreto

European Day of Languages was celebrated at Loreto College Coleraine, with the College’s annual European Day, held on October 3.

Opening with a special Assembly which included prayers in French, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Hungarian and Irish, to foreground the wide variety of modern European languages which are spoken in Loreto College. The College’s European Day included a wide variety of European-themed activities and games during students’ French, Spanish and Irish lessons throughout the day.

Mrs S Mullan presents prizes to the captains of winning teams on Loreto Colleges European Day.

In addition to this, all Year 8 students enjoyed a French breakfast in the College Canteen, Year 9 students took part in Bingo sessions in various languages, and Year 10 students enjoyed a European-themed table quiz.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to Mrs Siobhan Mullan, European Awareness Co-ordinator, who had organised the day’s events, and to all the members of the French, Spanish and Irish departments who had contributed to the day.