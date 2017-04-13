Ewe-turn as ‘busy’ farm does make it back to court

A Bendooragh farmer who previously told a judge he would find it difficult to attend court in April as it was the “lambing season”, has been back for his second appearance.

John Hutchinson (59), of Inshinagh Lane, is charged with making a threat to kill a man and damaging a vehicle belonging to the same alleged injured party on February 27. The accused previously appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court in March and said he was denying the charges. When told by District Judge Liam McNally at that sitting the case would need to be adjourned until April, Hutchinson, who was not legally represented that day, said it was the “lambing season at the minute” and he was “under a bit of stress”.

He told the previous court: “I find it very difficult during the month of April to be available. I’m working night and day”. However, on April 10 he was back in court, this time with a legal representative, who asked for the case to be adjourned to April 24 to fix a date for a contest.