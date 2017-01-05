Excellence award for Coleraine design team’s outdoor events space

A Coleraine team enjoyed success at the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists 2016 Awards.

GM Design Associates Ltd won the CIAT award for Excellence in Architectural Technology for the project on the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon.

Inside the viewing tower. INCR 02-702-CON

The new outdoor event space, conference facilities and viewing tower were constructed as part of an initiative funded through the European Peace III Shared Spaces Programme, which was delivered by Mid Ulster District Council and STEP.

The works were undertaken in a joint venture approach, with MSM Contracts delivering the events space and locally-based A G Wilson Civil Engineering undertaking the linear path and associated works.

Designed by GM Design Associates, the project also involved major redevelopment works to refurbish and extend single-storey council-owned garages into an indoor and outdoor events space with a viewing tower that has a commanding 360° view of the surrounding area.

Mid Ulster Council is now able to host a wide range of public event from this space.