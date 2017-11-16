Fashion show raises £3,000 for RDA.

The Coleraine branch of the Riding for the Disabled wish to express their thanks to all who attended their recent Fashion Show in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine which raised the wonderful amount of £3,000.

They would also like to express their gratitude to the Lodge Hotel for their incredible support and to the stores who put so much time and effort into the show.

The fashion show enjoyed a full house to see fashions by Daisy Mae Boutique, Stable Lane, Fashion Flair, Fee McToal Millinery, Captain Tortue and Dough Equestrian. Music was by John Blair and Brian Moore was compere for the evening.

Brian paid a visit to the Riding for the Disabled arena for the cheque presentation and took the opportunity to ride one of the horses.

“I hadn’t been on a horse since I was about twelve years old and thankfully the beautiful mare Annie was very gentle with me,” said Brian.

“To say I was gobsmacked with the facilities at the RDA is a considerable understatement and we really should be doing all we can to help this wonderful facility.”

Over 100 disabled people a week are facilitated at the centre and all by local volunteers who see firsthand the wonderful help it gives the participants.

The Coleraine Branch is the biggest such centre in the UK and has been helping disabled people in the area for over 30 years.