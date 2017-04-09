Fell foul of ‘common misconception’ over motor insurance cover

Coleraine Magistrates Court heard a man caught using his girlfriend’s car without insurance in Portrush had fallen foul of a “common misconception” despite having paid £1,770 for comprehensive cover.

Andrew Crawford (21) was detected in a Vauxhall Corsa at Kerr Street in January this year. At court on April 3 he pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance.

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he was covered to drive the car by his own insurance. However, the court heard, that was not the case as he was under 25.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said it was a “common misconception”.

The court heard the defendant has moved to Belfast for employment. His address was give as Arlington Drive, Belfast.

District Judge Peter King said it was a “deeply unhappy” set of circumstances in which the defendant was “caught by the age clause”.

He was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.