Fellowship told of charity work

MEMBERS of Ballywillan Men’s Fellowship were given an insight into the work of the charity Oasis at their weekly meeting recently.

The guest speakers were Mrs. Susan Lyons (manager) and Mr. David McCracken, administrative officer, representing Oasis Causeway, which forms part of Oasis Caring in Action, a community organisation with its local branch at 35 Abbey Street, Coleraine.

Oasis, explained Mrs. Lyons, sought to transform lives and communities through the provision of friendly, helpful and confidential assistance in such matters as mental health and wellbeing, addictions, relationships, family and parenting concerns, isolation, housing and healthy living.

The charity’s trained staff provide support for anyone trying to cope with a traumatic experience or crisis. One-to-one support, mentoring or counselling is offered, as well as courses on life, living, health and confidence.

There is also a drop-in service at 35 Abbey Street from 11am to 1pm every Tuesday and Friday, as well as an emergency food storehouse.

A large number of questions were put to the speakers by interested members of the audience. Thanks for an excellent presentation were extended to the speakers by the Fellowship president Dr. Michael Gardiner.

This Thursday, February 9 Michelle McCann will be the guest of the Fellowship and will be speaking on The Round the World Yacht Race.

Proceedings, as usual, start informally at 10.30am with tea/coffee, biscuits and chat in the Link area of Ballywillan Presbyterian Church Hall. The talk follows at 11am in the adjacent Octagon.

There is always an open invitation to any retired or semi-retired men in the area to join the Fellowship on an annual basis or to simply attend a specific meeting. There is a small charge to cover speakers’ expenses.