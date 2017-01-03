Festive fun at Garvagh RBL

The Garvagh branch of the Royal British Legion held their annual Christmas get-together on December 21.

There was the usual large attendance with a delicious array of goodies on offer to tempt the tastebuds.

Rev Alan Knox, wife Isobel and guests

The evening was also a special occasion for one happy couple - Alec and Pat Young.

They were celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss.

Thanks to the ‘detective work’ of Lynda McAuley, the Garvagh branch of RBL were able to make a presentation of a beautiful plant to the couple. Being a keen gardener, Alec said he will make sure it has pride of place in their garden.

Branch members and the ladies committee worked hard to make sure it was an evening to remember.

It’s safe to say that everyone went home well fed!

Eden Accordion Band provided the evening’s entertainment, sponsored by Irwin and Mary Ashfield.

The usual Christmas carols were played, bringing a true festive spirit to the evening.

Rev Alan Knox also entertained the crowd with his usual good humoured banter.

Proceedings were brought to a close at the end of the evening with chairperson Comrade David Moore saying a special word of thanks to everyone for coming along and making the event such a successful one.

He also thanked the ladies committee without whose hard work the evening would not have happened.

A warm welcome was given to Anne McKeeman who was able to attend the event after a long spell in hospital.

David then wished everyone a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

* Photographs kindly supplied by Trevor Doey.

