Festive fund now open

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Festive Fund is now open for applications.

It’s aimed at towns, villages and hamlets who want to hold a Christmas celebration.

The Fund was established in 2016 to help Community Associations deliver a clearly defined outdoor event to mark the lighting of their Christmas tree or festive. One group from each settlement is invited to apply for a grant of up to £250 to organise activities in their community.

Projects are expected to take place between November 27 and December 16. Activities must be cross community and open for all residents, offering an opportunity for everyone within the locality to participate.

Applications for a range of costs relating to festive entertainment, for example, an artist fee, can be supported. Alcohol costs cannot be covered. Priority will be given to projects that promote wide community involvement.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I am delighted that Council is once again offering this festive funding to our community groups who play such an important role in many of our towns, villages and hamlets. I would encourage all areas to take advantage of this opportunity and help us share some Christmas spirit right across the Borough.”

The following towns are excluded from the Festive Fund: Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Limavady, Portrush, Portstewart, Dungiven, Kilrea and Garvagh. Official Christmas switch-on events will take place in these locations.

Details about the fund and how to apply are available online at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk//grantsandfunding or email grants@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Applications can made through the Council’s online funding hub. The closing date for receipt of applications is 12noon on Wednesday, November 15. Late applications cannot be accepted. If you would like further information please telephone on 028 7034 7034.