Final recital in summer season at St Patrick’s

The final in the series of summer recitals in St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine takes place this Thursday, August 17 with a performance by the pupils of well-known singing teacher Peter Wilson.

Peter Wilson completed a BMus degree at Queen’s University Belfast in 1976 and has been teaching music both in Friend’s School Lisburn and Portadown College. He and his family moved to the North Coast 13 years ago and Peter then set up a large private practice working both in Coleraine High School and at his home. He specialises not only in piano tuition but also in the field of Music Theatre, and his pupils range from six to 60 years old.

He considers it a pleasure to be able to use St Patrick’s as a venue for a few of his pupils to present a varied concert programme consisting of both instrumental and vocal contributions.

The recital begins at 12.30pm and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Admission is free.