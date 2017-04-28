Fined £400 for having cannabis

A Dunseverick man found with cannabis - his fourth such offence - has been fined £400 at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Dylan Lynch (22), of Whitepark Road, admitted having the Class B drug on February 18.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said police made the detection when they investigated an unrelated matter which was nothing to do with his client.

Regarding the latest drugs detection, District Judge Peter King told Lynch: “If this keeps carrying on there will be a suspended period of prison.”