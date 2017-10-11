Fintona man admits to Lammas Fair offences

A man who came out of a bar and walked on to a road and blocked the path of a police landrover before shouting abuse during the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle has appeared in court.

Stephen Donnelly (35), of Patterson Park, Fintona, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

He committed the offences around 11.20pm on August 28 this year, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

A prosecutor said the defendant swore at police and shoved a police officer in the chest.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said efforts to get a caution for his client regarding the incident had failed.

The lawyer handed in a reference from a parish priest on behalf of Donnelly.

Mr Thompson said the defendant worked in a family business.

The lawyer said Donnelly pushed his chest into an officer and after being pushed back, the defendant fell over a kerb and onto the ground.

Mr Thompson said the defendant wished to apologise for his behaviour.

District Judge Liam McNally fined Donnelly £150 on the disorderly behaviour matter. For the assault he bound him over to keep the peace for two years on a sum of £250.

