A fire earlier today at a three-storey block of flats in Limavady was started deliberately, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

NIFRS was alerted to the incident in a stairwell of the Glenview Drive flats around 12.30pm.

Appliances from Limavady, Dungiven, and Crescent Link, Londonderry, attended and had the fire under control by 1.15pm.