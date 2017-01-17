Fire at wooden cabin in Ballymoney

Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a wooden cabin on Ballymoney’s Seacon Road this morning (Thursday January 17.)

The incident occurred at around 12.32, when firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire in the cavity wall.

The NIFRS said: “Crews used a thermal inmage camera and a gas monitor to ensure all clear.

“The cause of the fire appeared accidental.

“Fire crews from Ballymoney station attended the incident.”