Fire at wooden cabin in Ballymoney

Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a wooden cabin on Ballymoney’s Seacon Road this morning (Thursday January 17.)
The incident occurred at around 12.32, when firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire in the cavity wall.
The NIFRS said: “Crews used a thermal inmage camera and a gas monitor to ensure all clear.
“The cause of the fire appeared accidental.
“Fire crews from Ballymoney station attended the incident.”
