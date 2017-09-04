First Ballymoney sale of the new season

Among McAfee Auctions sale of approximately 800 lots next week in Ballymoney is a varied lot of Irish Art from leading and some not so well known artists.

While the sale includes works by G W Morrison, W Cunningham, Sam McLarnon, David Overend, J P Rooney, Gregory Moore, Ann Michael, John Manson and Donal McNaughton, there are also works by J Graham, W A McCarroll, F Cunningham, D Whitla, J J O’Neill, R W Young, Alison Skinner and Leslie Campbell.

Among the many good pieces of furniture are two very good mirror backed sideboards, good table and chair sets with matching sideboard, three piece inlaid mahogany suite, two circular breakfast tables, large upholstered settee and matching armchair, two seater settee, as new three piece upholstered suite, small display cabinets, carved oak sideboard, oak dresser, lots of armchairs and occasional chairs, small chests, kitchen table and chair sets, very unusual bureau bookcase, tall mahogany TV cabinet, lots of bedroom furniture including stag and pine pieces, as new myers double bed, bedside cabinet etc.

Clocks include a choice of a mahogany or pine longcase clocks, choice of viennas, drop dials, wag at the walls and many mantle clocks.

A good collection of large new and other prints are also included in the sale as are an old framed 1925 calender – S J Cromie, High Street and Church Street, Ballymoney and other old prints.

Collectibles include Doulton, Hummels, tea and dinners sets, ceramics, crystal, Pendelfin figurines, Beswick, Staffordshire, Belleek, blue and white ware etc, etc.

Viewing starts on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6 from 3-5pm and 7–8.30pm and on Thursday day of sale from 3.30 – 6.30pm

Catalogues are online and further details from McAfee Auctions on 028 276 67669.