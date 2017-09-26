First meeting of new season for group

There was contrasting dialogue at Breathe Easy Causeway’s first meeting of the new season.

Members were made aware of the serious breathing difficulties associated with Sleep Apnoea and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, while at the same time, they thoroughly enjoyed participating in the first attempts to form a singalong choir in the Causeway area to help improve lung health.

Niall Totten, Psychologist with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, updated members on the clinical efforts being made to improve the lifestyles of those people troubled by Sleep Apnoea. Una McMillan informed members of her and her friends efforts to fundraise and increase public awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Disorder.

The meeting concluded with a most entertaining explanation and demonstration by talented vocalist, Karen Diamond, who herself is battling asthma, of how singing can improve lung health.

Karen told of the efforts being made to establish a “Singing For Lung Health” choir in the Causeway area.