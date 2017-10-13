First Showing of ‘Tomorrow’ at Cloughmills Community Cinema

Cloughmills Community Action Team have secured the first showing anywhere in Northern Ireland of ‘Tomorrow’ – an award winning film that has already had a huge impact in communities across Europe.

It will be screened at 7pm on Friday, October 20 at The Mill, Cloughmills.

Produced by activist and writer Cyril Dion and actress/director Mélanie Laurent, best known as the star of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’, it tells the story of their search for sustainable solutions to the crisis humanity faces.

Patrick Frew, Chair of Cloughmills Community Action Team said: “‘Tomorrow’ is a hugely positive, affirming and inspirational film, exploring creative solutions in the fields of food, energy, transport, economics and education. It visits permaculture farms, urban agriculture projects, community-owned renewable projects, local currencies, creative schools, ambitious recycling projects - all the sort of things that we already do or aspire to do in Cloughmills.”

It has been a huge boost to community-led projects, and is currently on release in 29 other countries, regularly receiving standing ovations, and leading to the formation of many new community projects. It is the perfect antidote to the current sense of global despondency.

This will be your first opportunity to see it anywhere in Northern Ireland. So come along to The Mill and see this unique film.

Admission is £3 and there will be refreshments afterwards and the opportunity to have a chat about the issues raised.

For more information please visit www.cloughmills.org.uk