‘Five artists show in a byre’ at Frocess Yard

Applied artist Sharon Adams has curated a selection of locally crafted works for an annual exhibition presented during Craft NI’s August Craft Month at her Frocess Yard home.

The disused byre, last used for milking in the 1960s, is the setting for ‘Five artists show in a byre’ which presents works in a natural palette among the original agricultural fixtures.

There will be landscape paintings by Nicola Nemec, glass sculpture by Andrea Spencer, stone carving by Helen Hanse, furniture by Noel McCullough,

and Adams’s own ‘functionless tools’. Visitors can also learn new skills in the workshop programme such as frame woven tapestry, macramé plant hangers and hand-carved spoons. Nicola Gates, Alison Pascoe and Stephen Ryan each deliver workshops in thev barn, while Sharon adds country vintage style to her delicious homemade food. Exhibition opening reception August 12 from 2-4 pm. The exhibition continues on August 13, 19-20, 26-28. Details at www.frocess-yard.co.uk