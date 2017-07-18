Flute and piano recital at St Patrick’s

The latest in the series of summer recitals at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine takes place on Thursday, July 20.

The piano and flute recital will be given by Ross Houston, Jake Houstson and Gail Evans.

Ross Houston is 16 years old and attends Cullybackey College. He is the current principal flute with The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and also a member of the Ulster Youth Orchestra.

He currently studies with flute professional Bill Dowdall at The Royal Irish Academy in Dublin.

Jake Houston is 14 years old and attends Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena. He is currently performing with the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain. Jake currently studies with flute professional Bill Dowdall at The Royal Irish Academy in Dublin.

Gail Evans, from Mid-Ulster, studied piano under both Elizabeth Bicker and Stephanie Hughes, and organ with Desmond Hunter. Having completed her undergraduate degree and PGCE in Music at the University of Ulster, Gail embarked on a teaching career which led to the post of Head of Music in Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt.

Having moved on from the education sector, to pursue her passion for playing, she is now an active accompanist and répétiteur throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.

The recital begins at 12.30pm and lasts for approximately 45 minutes. Admission is free of charge.