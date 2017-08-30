Focus on Family Information & Course Registration Day

Kids back to school, at a loose end, been meaning to start a new course or hobby?

Everyone is welcome to come along between 10am-6pm on Wednesday, September 6 to find out what’s on offer at Focus on Family, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Ballysally, and register for our new courses starting in September.

Focus on Family will be delivering accredited courses in partnership with the Northern Regional College in Computers ICT Essential Skills Level 1 & 2 and Literacy/Numeracy Essential Skills & Improve Your English/Maths (Basic Level). They are also taking registrations for accredited Child

Protection & First Aid Training.

They offer a range of non-accredited courses in Creative Crafts, Complementary Therapies, Yoga, Holistic Therapies, Reiki, Pilates, Creative Writing, Cookery, Nurturing, Job Club and more so come along and find something that interests you.

This information day is for members of the public who want to join courses as well as local professionals wanting to make referrals and also for more details on our childcare service for 0-4 years in partnership with Coleraine SureStart.

For more information, please contact the Project Manager, Brendan Patterson, on 028 7032 9550 or

via email on managerfof@btconnect.com