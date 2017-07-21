Former MLA caught up in Greece-Turkey earthquake

A former MLA has spoken of the terrifying moment his holiday apartment in Turkey was rocked by an earthquake.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck in the Aegean sea, seven miles north-east of the popular Greek island of Kos near the Turkish coast, leaving two tourists dead and at least 100 injured.

In the Turkish city of Bodrum, dozens of people were injured as they tried to flee the quake, which hit around 1.30am local time.

In the nearby resort of Altinkum, located an hour from Bodrum, former SDLP MLA Pat Ramsey was woken up by his terrified daughter as a strong tremor shook their apartment building.

“The lights started swaying and the furniture was moving,” the Londonderry man told the News Letter this morning.

“Hundreds of people gathered outside as everyone wondered where the safe place would be.

“People are scared today. The beaches are empty and all boat trips have been cancelled. We are just waiting around the pool area for more information.”

Another Londonderry man, Paul Quinn - who is staying in the same apartments as Mr Ramsey – said he felt the whole building shake when the tremor struck last night.

“We are in the top floor of the building and we heard the rumbling. Then the whole place started to shake and we could feel the building swaying. Things were falling and furniture was moving about the room.

“The whole thing lasted for about a minute and it was very scary I have to admit.”

The two people who died on Kos have not been named but police said that both victims were tourists - a 22-year-old from Sweden and a 39-year-old from Turkey.

