Forum launches #WriteSightFestival

The Millennium Forum has teamed up with local opticians, Specsavers, for a unique festival that’s aimed at exploring the link between good eye care and literacy.

The Write Sight Festival is a literacy festival that will feature workshops, author visits, interactive demonstrations plus lots more.

It takes place at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, June 24 from 11am- 4pm and is a free event that all the family will enjoy.

The festival will feature six workshops hosted by professional facilitators and local authors. Local poet and writer, Jenny Doherty, will deliver the ‘View and Review’ workshop which is aimed at 8-12 year-olds who will be taught how to write a review on the Millennium Forum. ‘Author With A View’ will be hosted by local author, Brian McGilloway, who will guide participants on the various stages of creative writing from original idea through to securing a publishing deal.

Well-known theatre director, Jonathan Burgess, will deliver the ‘Page To Stage’ workshop for over 16s which will explore the critical and practical skills needed to bring their writing to a live production. Grainne McCool from the Write Stuff will teach young children aged 8-12 the importance of writing particularly on how to fall in love with the art of words. Staff from Specsavers will also be on hand to provide free information on all aspects of eye care.

The Millennium Forum piazza area will be alive with music, face painters and lots more. There’s even a Teddy Bear’s Tea Party for the little ones.

Cara Mc Cartney, Sponsorship and Development Officer at the Millennium Forum, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Specsavers and Arts and Business NI to deliver the Write Sight festival – a free fun literacy festival for all the family. It is another example of how the Millennium Forum and local businesses can come together to extend the value of a corporate sponsorship and reach out into the community in a creative manner. As a registered charity, the Millennium Forum is committed to forging links with local businesses in a bid to create mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Daibheid McHugh, Director of Specsavers Derry, added: “We in Specsavers are absolutely delighted to be supporting this festival and the Millennium Forum. 70% of all learning is visual, and that’s why eyesight is essential to children’s development. The Write Sight Festival promotes reading and writing to all ages in a fun and interactive manner. There is a superb program of events planned, which will create a fun and educational day for all the family.”

Brona Whittaker, Arts Manager, Arts & Business NI also commented: “The Write Sight Festival is injecting fun into literacy and celebrating through fun family workshops hosted by professional facilitators and authors in the city. The workshops cater for a variety of age groups, covering an array of exciting opportunities from writing reviews to illustration classes, something for everyone and definitely not to be missed.”

The Forum has a long established history of providing successful partnerships with local businesses. Recently, the Sew Fabulous project won the Arts & Business Award for its partnership with Dunnes Stores.

The Write Sight Festival takes place on Saturday, June 24 from 11am until 4pm at the Millennium Forum and all events are free and open to everyone. For full details of workshop times, visit http://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1111-Millennium-Forum-Writesight-festival-flyers-UPDATED.pdf

Please note that all workshop places will be limited and are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. It is, therefore, advised that all customers should come early to avoid disappointment.

For more information on the Write Sight Festival or to discover how your business can get involved with the Millennium Forum, contact Cara McCartney, Sponsorship & Development Officer at the Millennium Forum on 71 272785 or email caramc@millenniumforum.co.uk