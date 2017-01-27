Four-month jail sentence for attack that scarred ex-girlfriend

A thug who scarred his then girlfriend by headbutting her on the nose before kicking her four times on the stomach as she lay on the ground in the smoking area of a boat club on New Year’s Eve has been jailed for four months.

Gary Alan McKendry (22), an apprentice joiner of Heronshaw, Bushmills, attacked the woman at Portballintrae Boat Club on the north coast after being out for the night on December 31, 2015.

Jailing him at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, District Judge Liam McNally said it was as bad a case of its kind as he had ever heard and said he would have been failing in his duty to anyone who has suffered domestic violence if he had not sent him to prison.

The court was told McKendry had previous convictions for attacking the same woman and also another partner.

A prosecutor said the injured woman was out with McKendry at a family gathering in Coleraine before going to the Boat Club and an argument ensued over a cash card.

The woman told police McKendry grabbed her arm and then when she was outside in a smoking area he headbutted her before kicking her four times in the stomach as she was on the ground.

He then threw her bag towards a harbour. She was left with a scar on her nose.

Defence solicitor Fergus McIntosh said McKendry accepted full responsibility for what happened and that although he had a criminal record, since his last appearance in court he has “turned his life around”.

The lawyer said alcohol had been a major factor in his client’s life but he now no longer drinks and is trying to get fit to play football for Bushmills.

He said the couple are no longer together and a Non-Molestation Order is now in place between McKendry and the injured woman.

The solicitor claimed that despite being contacted by the woman by phone and text he had not breached that Order. Mr McIntosh alleged the contact only recently ceased.

Jailing McKendry Judge McNally said the defendant had headbutted the woman to the extent that her nose bled and she was left scarred and he had kicked her in the stomach when she fell.

The judge agreed to the defence application for McKendry to be released on bail of £500 pending appeal after asking what reassurances could be given as there was a “very grave danger” he would commit further assaults on women.

Mr McIntosh said his client is currently single and the Non-Molestation Order was in place and he will be “under the watchful eye of his mother”.