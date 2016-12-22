Game of Thrones DVD box sets among items man charged with stealing

A man with a Coleraine address who is charged with stealing a number of items including electric guitars and Game of Thrones DVD box sets during a burglary at a house in the town has been released on bail.

Jason Frederick Griffiths (30), of the Simon Community on Lodge Road, is alleged to have burgled a house at Hazelbank Road, Coleraine, on December 7.

Items taken also included an amplifier, dongle, electric guitar tuner, £30 cash, a Pandora bracelet, PlayStation console; tobacco tin, Samsung Galaxy Ace and a Sony Ericsson Walkman phone.

He is also accused of handling stolen goods and causing criminal damage to the packaging of gifts belonging to a woman.

Griffiths is further alleged to have possessed cannabis; possessed cannabis with intent to supply and possession of diazepam.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday December 12 a police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges and he was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 15 where he was released on his own bail of £500 to an address outside Coleraine and his conditions include a ban from the town.