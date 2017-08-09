Giving charities ‘the shirt off their backs’!

Two Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club members have shown that their hearts are as big as the annual road race.

In a quest to raise much needed funds for local NI Charities including the Injured Riders Welfare Fund and Macmillan Cancer Support, the club members have donated four shirts, signed by all riders who participated in this year’s highly successful Armoy road racing event.

Jan Simm of the Injured Riders Welfare Fund said, “We are overwhelmed by the kind donation from the Armoy Road Races members. It is so important that we raise vital funds for our charity as any member of the racing community may need our assistance at any time. We try and run as many events as possible, but this gesture from the club helps us greatly.

“We are humbled at the generosity of Brandon and Gary McKillop who collected all autographs at the races, and we would also like to thank the riders for taking the time out to sign the shirts.”

Gary McKillop, AMRRC member said, “We take the welfare and safety of all our riders very seriously. From the front of the grid to the back, each competitor is special to us and without them we would not exist. We are delighted to contribute to IRWF, a charity that does fantastic work in this area, and also to Macmillan Cancer Support for the excellent work they do throughout Northern Ireland.”

Bids for the auction in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support are being accepted through a Sealed Bids Process. Send your sealed bid to Gary McKillop, AMRRC Shirt, 294 Moyarget Road, Toberdoney, Ballymoney, BT53 8EG, include your bid amount, name and payment method.