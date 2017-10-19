Glens of Antrim Potatoes host Loreto business students

A recent visit to Glens of Antrim Potatoes provided the context for Year 13 students embarking on the new Business Studies Course at Loreto College Coleraine.

During the induction at the factory, the students and their teachers, Mrs McCloskey and Mrs Mellon, enjoyed a guided tour of the factory; gaining insight into the production of the wide product portfolio.

This included sampling the new product being launched on the market, ‘Glens of Antrim Crisps’.

The Business Studies teachers paid tribute to the staff from Glens of Antrim Potatoes who had facilitated the trip, and commented that the trip provided an excellent insight and experience, which students would be able to use as the basis for competing their coursework.