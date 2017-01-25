‘Good Samaritan’ act leads to drink-driving ban for Ballycastle man

A solictor for a Ballycastle man who was detected over the limit after a car was spotted with a flat tyre on a grass verge in Coleraine on New Year’s Day said he was being a “Good Samaritan” and leaving people home from a party.

Sean McAlonan (19), of Knocklayde View - a lorry driver in his family firm - appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 23 and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

He had a reading of 62/35.

Banning him from driving for 14 months and fining him £200, District Judge Peter King said it was a high reading and almost twice the legal limit.

The offence came to light after 11am on January 1 and Judge King said he is always warning people about the dangers of “morning after” detections.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a Vauxhall Astra at Carthall Crescent and when they arrived several males were rummaging through the boot.

The defendant admitted he was driving and had been taking friends home and said he hit a kerb when he was going in the wrong direction and went to turn.

He admitted taking a large amount of alcohol up until midnight and then said after going home to sleep he thought he was safe to drive.