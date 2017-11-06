Grand Prix-bound biker was doing almost 100mph, court told

A motorcyclist caught doing almost 100mph on his way to watch the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod has been given five penalty points and fined £300.

David Charles McCloskey (55), who is from Ballycranny Drive, Coleraine, had the offence detected on the Leathemstown Road near Dundrod on Friday, August 11 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 31 the defendant was doing 97mph on a motorbike in a 60mph zone.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said his client was going to the Grand Prix and had to meet a friend to get his camping gear before his pal went elsewhere.

Traffic was “light” at the time, added the solicitor.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the speed was “certainly excessive”.

The Ulster Grand Prix motorbike race takes place in the Dundrod area when public roads are closed off. Part of Leathemstown Road is used for the races.