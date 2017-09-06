Search

Causeway Coast is worst for waiting times

The Causeway Coast Hospital in Coleraine has reported the worst performance against the government’s key A&E waiting time target in Northern Ireland.

During June of this year just two thirds of patients waited less than four hours before they were treated and discharged or admitted to a hospital ward.

None of Northern Ireland’s emergency departments managed to achieve the target of 95 percent.

However the Causeway Coast was lowest ranked on the table with 66 percent of patients seen within the four hour target.

It was followed by Antrim Area Hospital (75.2 per cent), Altnagelvin in Londonderry (77.8 per cent) and the Royal Victoria (83.2 per cent).

The Causeway did however manage to improve on last year’s June figure of 59.6 per cent.

Just over 3,800 patients were admitted to Causeway Accident and Emergency during the month.

Those later admitted to hospital spent on average five hours 40 minutes in the emergency department.

There is concern that the £70million worth of cuts announced by the local health and social care trusts two weeks ago will see waiting times at A&E departments getting longer at hospitals across Northern Ireland.

Waiting times to see a hospital consultant have also more than doubled from 30,000 to 64,000 over the last 12 months