Hey Clay! comes to Flowerfield

Flowerfield Arts Centre is taking part in The Craft Council’s Hey Clay! Get Creative Weekend – giving you the chance to try your hand at throwing clay on the potter’s wheel.

It’s all free, so wear old clothes and be prepared for fun.

The weekend event runs at Flowerfield on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, and participants will be able to get creative with the help of professional potters.

The Crafts Council has witnessed a huge surge of interest in craft making across the UK due to TV shows such as The Great Pottery Throw Down and The Great British Sewing Bee. The first Hey Clay! Events in 2015, saw venues across the UK attracting over 4,000 visitors

The Friday session is already fully booked but places are still available on Saturday, April 8 from 10.30am - 1.30pm and since it is an open day, people are welcome to drop in and watch.

No experience is required so if you want to Get Creative please contact Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400.

The event is open to adults and children aged over 12 years of age.