Snow has affected parts of the north coast with Coleraine getting a dusting of the white stuff.

These pictures show how the wintry weather is affecting driving conditions in the town.

Snow patrol: Wintry weather in Coleraine. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Parts of the Province, including County Tyrone and the north west, will experience dry spells this afternoon while areas of counties Down and Antrim could see showery rain.