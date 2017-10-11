Incredible collection of Charles McAuley paintings in McAfee auction

McAfee Auctions sale this Thursday is somewhat unique as rarely has any sale in the past included, not only so many Charles McAuley paintings, but so many fine examples of the Glens of Antrims artist’s work carefully selected over the years by the late Phelim Donnelly.

In addition to the collection of Charles McAuley works, Phelim also collected works by his friend Tom Mc Goldrick and these too are included in this sale.

The fine collection of Charles McAuley and Tom McGoldrick paintings represent two of the finest collections of both artists work to come on to the market for many years. The Charles McAuley oils are, according to auctioneer Gerry McAfee, an amazing collection of his finest works. Renowned for his landscape and figurative work, this collection represents a broad selection of his works, from traditional Glens of Antrim landscapes to figurative works representing all ages from young children searching for tiddlers to scenes of older generations chatting, or working in the fields or turf making.

One particularly rare work shows a byre interior, with a lady milking the cow, while being watched by her young daughter.

While the selection of Tom McGoldricks included in the sale are mainly landscape and still life watercolours, there is a particularly large landscape, which truly represents the work of ‘The People’s Painter’ as he is affectionately known.

Other art in the sale includes work by Sam McLarnon, G W Morrison, Alymer Armstrong, William Kelly and more modern pieces by Rooney, McNaughton, Knuttell, Cunningham, etc.

Fine furnishings include sideboards, display cabinets, dining room table, partners/library desk, bookcases, selection of chests, hallstand, tub, corner, easy, hall and single chairs, dumb waiter, coal boxes, writing desks, corner cupboards, two seater settees and benchs, console, slimline, hall, breakfast and occasional tables, large and other stools, etc.

A fine collection of other items include, wall clocks, barometers, mirrors, a fine collection of oil lamps including two brass and onyx table standard lamps, pair of ‘Genie’ lamps, ruby lamps, etc. large collection of Royal Doulton figurines, character jugs, Hummel figurines, crystal, Moorcroft, ruby, etc. etc.

Viewing on the day of sale, Thursday, October 12, from 3.30pm to start of sale at 7pm.

Catalogues can be viewed online at mcafeeauctions.co.uk

The auction will be held at McAfee’s Auction Rooms, Main Street, Ballymoney.