Interesting items at McAfee’s Ballycastle auction

McAfee Auctions are in Ballycastle on November 3, where they are offering 600 lots of antique and general furnishings, collectibles, paintings, clocks and outdoor effects.

The contents of several County Antrim and County Londonderry properties and estates, there is a real mix of styles and periods of furniture, which this time includes a larger percentage of furniture, according to auctioneer Gerry McAfee.

In particular there is a great selection of nice inlaid, mirror door, and more modern bedroom furniture than usual, and there is also a nice selection of dressing tables, washstands etc.

Occasional furniture also features highly with a nice selection of occasional tables, hall and side tables, open armchairs, ladies and other occasional chairs, piano and other stools, firescreens, small chests, planters etc.

There is a nice selection of modern and more traditional original art and prints, including a full set of ‘Cries of London’ prints and a set of 12 nicely framed linen prints and paintings including a very nice watercolour by Frank Eggington.

Collectibles include crystal, silver plate, ceramics, Doultons, Kevin Francis figurines, oil lamps, table lamps, a good selection of tea and dinner sets, bird figurines etc.

More general furniture includes a very good period oak dining room table and eight chair set, choice of leather and cloth suites, kitchen table and chairs, very good three person bunk bed, patio table and chair set etc.

More unusual lots include a good selection of taxidermy including a pair of ‘Fighter pheasants’ and other pieces, an old surveyors level in original case, a very ornate pair of Chinese table lamps, and there is also lots of old planes, tools, two power drive lawnmowers, and for the more energetic, two very good bicycles.

Viewing starts on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2 from 3 – 5pm and 7 – 8.30 and day of sale Friday, November 3 from 3.30 – start of sale at 6.30pm.