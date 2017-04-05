International tour operators visit north coast

Representatives from the international travel market have enjoyed a tour of the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Their time in the destination took them to the Glens of Antrim, Rathlin Island and the Giant’s Causeway where they were welcomed by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey.

John Higgins from the National Trust, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, Mark Rodgers from Dalriada Tours and Destination Manager, Kerrie McGonigle pictured at the Giants Causeway Visitor Centre.

Speaking about the visit, she said: “We were delighted to showcase our fabulous area, and I sincerely hope the group enjoyed their visit to some of our leading sites and attractions. I am hopeful this engagement will inspire these international buyers to return here with their customers.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Destination Manager, Kerrie McGonigle said: “These events open up opportunities for the trade world to work closer together and make our visitor experience stronger. The group of buyers can now take home their memories of the Causeway Coast and Glens and share their first-hand information about our beautiful landscape in a positive way.”

The visit to the Causeway Coast and Glens took place ahead of the annual ‘Meet The Buyer’ event at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.