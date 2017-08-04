It’s an Ulster Orchestra gig for Jasmine

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is regarded as one of the jewels in the crown of the local arts scene with a reputation for

excellence in all its performances - and one Coleraine violinist will be participating.

Following rigorous competitive auditions, 86 of Northern Ireland’s most talented young musicians have been selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for two public concerts in Derry-Londonderry and Belfast.

16-year-old violinist Jasmine Morris has been selected to participate in the residential and perform at the Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry on Friday, August 18 and at the Ulster Hall, Belfast on Saturday, August 19.

Jasmine said; “Playing violin for my future career has always been the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. I’ve spent the last five years waiting patiently to be old enough to audition for the Ulster Youth Orchestra - which finally happened when I auditioned aged 15 in December 2016. I was thrilled to be accepted and phoned my music teacher Mr McCreery in floods of tears. It was a great feeling of achievement.

“This summer’s Ulster Youth Orchestra residential course is the highlight of my summer. I am really looking forward to the experience of playing with other really talented musicians and gaining so much knowledge from the expert teachers who will be tutoring us over the course. The concerts in the Guildhall, Derry and the Ulster Hall will be exciting nerve wrecking and exhilarating.

“I am excited for all of these experiences, the wealth of knowledge I will gain, the new friends I will meet and for my future as a professional violinist.”