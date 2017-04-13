It’s time to shape up this Easter!

It might be the Easter holidays, yet that’s no excuse to put off your new healthy-eating regime, according to a Coleraine healthy eating expert.

Brona McQuilken, who has now taken over as the Consultant of Slimming World Tuesday in The Lodge Hotel, says celebrating Easter and even enjoying the occasional chocolate fix doesn’t have to mean waving goodbye to achieving your weight-loss goals.

She explained: “A lot of people might think that there’s little point starting a new healthy eating regime at Easter, with that way of thinking though, there will always be some reason or other to put it off!

“The beauty of Slimming World lies in the fact that it’s a lifestyle change rather than a diet, so there’s nothing to stop you losing weight at any time of the year.”

Starting those weight-loss resolutions before Easter is certainly advisable given that UK adults are eating up to three times more than the recommended intake of sugar. The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) concludes that sugar should account for no more than 5% of total energy intake, however on average people are getting 12-15% of their energy from sugar, increasing the risk of weight gain and other health problems.

Brona continued: “The key to long term weight loss is balance, so allowing yourself a little tempting treat is really important because it keeps that balance in check.

“And of course, filling up on lots of tasty, healthy and filling food will make it easier to enjoy that treat – whatever it may be – without over-indulging. With Slimming World, no food is off limits, which means you can still celebrate Easter with hearty lamb roast dinners, delicious fish dishes and, of course, a little chocolate!”

Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan allows slimmer’s to satisfy their appetite on filling foods that are low in energy density like pasta, rice, potatoes, fruit and vegetables, lean meat, poultry, fish and more – meaning they need never go hungry and are free to enjoy a treat every now and then without feeling guilty.

In fact, Brona has already achieved a cracking weight loss – all while eating delicious meals like steak and eggs and her favourite treats.

Brona, who has lost 6 stone 9 pounds and is 7 pounds away from target said: “I never thought I’d be able to lose all this weight while still enjoying my favourite foods every day.

“Before I joined Slimming World I thought I’d have to say goodbye to all of them! With a few simple swaps and a little bit of forward planning though, it’s easy to enjoy loads of different meals and never feel like you’re missing out.

“Even when family celebrations like Easter come around it’s no big deal because Slimming World fits in with the whole family and we can all eat the same foods.

“Roast chicken dinner is one of my favourites and perfect for Easter! And I’ll definitely have room for a little bit of chocolate, too!”

