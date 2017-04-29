Jail warning after ‘appalling and degrading’ assault on woman in Portstewart

A Bushmills man who was involved in an “appalling and degrading” assault on a woman during an evening out in Portstewart has been warned he will go to jail for two months if he fails to complete 175 hours of Community Service.

Ian Frank Norman Trevor Parke (27), of Heronshaw, was at Coleraine Magistrates Court for sentencing on two charges - one of common assault on a woman and another of being disorderly at The Diamond on June 6 last year.

He was also fined £100 and has to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

A prosecutor said police received a report in the early hours of fighting at the Anchor Bar and two suspects had made off in a vehicle towards Bushmills.

The prosecutor said another man was with Parke and that several people had been assaulted during the incident.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said his client had behaved very poorly on the night in question and had shown remorse for his totally unacceptable “boorish” behaviour.

The lawyer said words had been exchanged and a lot of drink had been taken. Mr Rafferty said Parke had some issue around how other people behaved but he was “embarrassed” about the way he handled himself which was not in his character.

District Judge Peter King said it was difficult to think of a more “appalling and degrading” assault on somebody at a time when people were out trying to enjoy an evening.

He told Parke he was a “hair’s breadth” away from being sent straight to jail as his behaviour had been “completely and utterly unacceptable”.