Jet Centre open as usual

The Jet Centre will be open as normal today following the fire which forced an evacuation of the building last night.

“Following health and safety procedure, staff evacuated all areas of the complex just after 8pm. The fire brigade was called and checked the building thoroughly and were satisfied that there was no fire. Management at the Jet Centre said that no one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.

“The centre will be open as normal on Wednesday. We apologise to customers whose entertainment was disrupted and ask those who had cinema tickets to contact us through the website http://www.thejetcentre.co.uk/contact/.

“This turned out not to be a serious incident but we are delighted by the quick response of our staff and the care taken to ensure the safety of our customers.

“We apologise to those whose nights were disrupted but safety is of paramount importance. Our procedures were followed to the letter by our staff and by the time the fire brigade arrived, everyone was out of the building.”