Judge tells young driver ‘you could have killed yourself or anybody else you came across’

A ‘R’ plate driver who admitted exceeding 45mph lost control of his car in wet conditions on the Drones Road near Armoy causing it to go into the path of another car which caused extensive damage.

However, the only reported injury was a fractured hand to a person in the other vehicle, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on Monday, June 12.

Connor McClements (19), a tyre fitter, of Clintyfinnan Road near Armoy, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

A prosecutor said McClements had been driving towards Armoy when, due to excess speed in wet conditions, he lost control. The prosecutor said the defendant was a restricted driver but admitted doing around 60mph.

A defence lawyer said McClements apologised at the scene to police.

District Judge Peter King told the defendant: “This is an unhappy situation you find yourself in. You could have killed yourself or anybody else you came across. You are extremely fortunate not to be facing much more significant charges.”

The young driver was banned from the road for nine months and fined £300.