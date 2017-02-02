Judge warns of ‘strong line’ to prevent same men appearing before court

A judge has warned he is going to have to take a “strong line” to prevent the same young men constantly appearing before him.

District Judge Liam McNally was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, January 27 where he sentenced Kielan Allen (19), of Girona Court, Portrush, to 120 hours Community Service.

The defendant pleaded guilty following an assault at Portrush Train Station at 10pm on June 30, 2015.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £120 to the victim.

Judge McNally said it was a “fairly terrifying and unjustified assault”.

A prosecutor said police were called to a fight involving 20 people at Eglinton Street, Portrush, after friends had been drinking at the harbour and “things turned nasty”.

Allen had punched the injured party who was knocked unconscious.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said a lot of young people had been drinking.

He added the victim had “blacked out” and didn’t need medical attention.

He said Allen’s recollection of the incident was “hazy”.

Judge McNally told the court “a number of young men are constantly coming up” to court and added: “I’m going to have to take a strong line.”

He told Allen he already had eight court appearances and that if he kept behaving as he had been he would eventually be sent to prison.

If he doesn’t do the Community Service the defendant will go into custody for between four and six months, added the judge.