Kids, sign up and dance!

Children in the Killowen and Heights area of Coleraine area are being encouraged to sign up for dance classes funded by the Housing Executive.

The ‘Start Jumps’ 10 week course, taught by Iconic Street Dance company, begin in the West Bann Centre later this month.

Organiser, Paddy McNicholl from the Building Communities Resource Centre, said: “The classes are fantastic and a great way to make new friends. This is the second year of the course which was really successful last year.

“The aim of the classes is to bring children together and engage in a shared experience whilst learning something new.”

Housing Executive Area Manager Mark Alexander said: “We’re delighted to support this second year of dance classes which brings people from different backgrounds together each week to learn something new in a fun and relaxed environment.”

Registration for the classes will be held on Monday, September 18 between 4.15pm and 6.15pm at the West Bann Centre.

Classes begin on Monday, September 25. For more information call 07593130700.