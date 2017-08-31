Killowen PS ‘Kool Kidz’ fun

Killowen Primary School’s summer scheme ‘Kool Kidz’ offered a huge range of fun and activities during the summer months - what fun they had!

Since opening in 2013, children have been able to break up their summer by being able to enjoy a range of different activities such as, games, baking, art and crafts.

Time for a healthy snack during the activities at Kool Kidz.

This summer they have also enjoyed taking part in multi sports coaching sessions, workshops at Hezlett House, Farm to Fork trips to Tescos, sand art workshops, pizza making sessions with Dominos and visits from Pets at Home.

Now that school has started again the fun has ended for this summer but registration for next year’s summer scheme will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Killowen Primary School.