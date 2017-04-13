Kilmoyle success

Kilmoyle Primary School in Ballybogey participated in both Speech and Drama and Music at the Coleraine Festival and the children were fantastic and brought home the following awards;

Speech and DramaL 3rd place in Primary 3 Solo Poem, Highly Commended in Primary 6 Solo Poem, Primary 4, 5, 6 and 7 achieved the Challenge Trophy for the best performance and winning 1st place in the Rural Children’s Choral Mixed Speaking class. They also won The Catherine McClelland Memorial Cup for the best performance in Choral Speaking.

Music: Primary 4, 5, 6 and 7 won 2nd place in the Primary Mixed Choir Class. Primary 5, 6 and 7 won 2nd place in Hymn Singing. Primary 6 pupil won 3rd and 1st place in two piano solo classes. Primary 6 pupil won 1st place in the Junior Sacred Solo Class. Two primary 3 pupils won 3rd place in Children’s Solo. Primary 1, 2 and 3 won 2nd place in the Infant Choir Class. Primary 1, 2, 3 and 4 won 1st place in Hymn Singing and achieved the Challenge Cup. Primary 6 pupil won 1st place in Children’s Open Solo. Primary 6 pupil won 3rd place in Violin Solo Primary 7 and under. Primary 6 pupil won 1st place in Woodwind Solo Primary 7 and under. Primary 6 pupil won 2nd place in Woodwind Solo Primary 7 and under. Primary 6 pupil won 3rd place in Girls’ Solo. Primary 6 pupil won 2nd place in Girls’ Solo and also won The Hon Irish Society £100 Bursary award for the most promising pupil under 14 years.

They also achieved a very unique award for participating in the Ulster Scots programme. This award was presented by Gary Blair and Steven Lally. The school is very honoured to receive this award as there are only 14 of these created in the world.