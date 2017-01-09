Kilrea ladies enjoy Titanic experience

Golden ticket holders Bernadette O’Kane, Paula Loughrin and their families enjoyed the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, Titanic Belfast, recently as part of its NI Citizens Day.

Having been crowned the ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards, Titanic Belfast, to say thank you for the support in 2016, in partnership with Q Radio Network, gave away 2,500 complimentary tickets to the Titanic Experience for January 8.

The Kilrea ladies were among the 2,000 of lucky winners who secured the golden tickets online to visit the world-class landmark right on their doorstep, which tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end.

In addition to that, over 30 community groups also enjoyed the Experience, courtesy of Titanic Foundation Limited, the charity that owns the attraction.

Visitors travelled from all over Northern Ireland to experience the world-class exhibition, which has been described by TITANIC movie director, James Cameron as ‘magnificent and dramatic’.

Tim Husbands MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, said, “Home is where the heart is for Titanic Belfast. We recognise that the Northern Ireland got behind us in our bid to become ‘King of the World’ at the World Travel Awards, from the public, industry partners, well-known personalities, politicians, sports stars and businesses and our Citizens Day campaign was our way of showing our appreciation. We hope Bernadette and Paula and our other local guests enjoyed the Titanic Experience.”

Described by The Guardian as ‘an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it’, more than three million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. The Experience continues to go from strength to strength and has added the SS Nomadic, the world’s largest Titanic artefact to its offering over the last year.

Titanic Belfast generated £105 million in additional tourism spend for the Northern Ireland economy in its first three years and sustained around 893 jobs each year in the wider economy. It is also currently recruiting for 60 new positions for its front of house team for the busy season ahead. To find out more about what’s on offer at Titanic Belfast, visit www.titanicbelfast.com.