Latest in summer recital at St Patrick’s Church

The next event in the summer season of recitals at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine takes place this Thursday (August 3) with a clarinet, viola and piano recital.

Performing are Gillian McCutcheon, Nikki Johnston and Michael Harrison.

Gillian McCutcheon was born in Bangor and began playing the clarinet at the age of 10. Some time later she read for her BMus at Edinburgh University. Since graduating, Gillian has been much sought after as a freelance orchestral player and has given numerous BBC recitals.

A Queen’s University graduate and past pupil of the late Bertram Jones, Michael is Head of Music at Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch. He is an experienced accompanist and repetiteur having worked with Opera NI and Castleward Opera performing across the country and in the media. He is also a percussionist and has performed with the Ulster Orchestra.

Nikki Johnston studied the violin at the Royal Academy of Music with Clarence Myerscough and Howard Davis. She then specialised in chamber music, coached by members of the Amadeus String Quartet. She has since worked as a freelance musician and is now teaching violin, viola and chamber music in Assumption Grammar School.

The recital will commence at 12.30pm and last approximately 40 minutes.