Leading sheep expert meets local farmers

Veterinary surgeon, Joseph Angell, was the special guest speaker at a recent Parklands Veterinary Group Sheep Lameness meeting sponsored by MSD Animal Health.

Angell, based at the University of Liverpool, attracted an audience of 60 farmers to the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

The importance of flock health management, when it comes to controlling lameness in sheep, top of the agenda for the evening.

Parklands Veterinary Group is a multi-discipline departmental veterinary practice based in Cookstown, Dungannon and Aughnacloy

Pictured are Joseph Angell (BVSc MSc DipLSHTM PhD MRCVS), John Grant (Parklands Veterinary Group) and David Mulligan (Parklands Veterinary Group).

