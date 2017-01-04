Leapin’ lizards! Annie set to be a sell-out

Ballywillan Drama Group’s 2017 production of ‘Annie’ is shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets in the whole province!

Tickets have been selling fast with some performances almost at capacity.

Celebrating their 65th Anniversary, Ballywillan have given this famous family musical a complete overhaul from the original 1970’s stage version bringing ‘Annie’ right up to date.

Brian Logan, the show’s Director, has assembled a wonderful cast which features many local theatre stars. Because of the sixteen performance run there are two troupes of orphans and two Annies who alternate performances.

After an exhaustive audition process that saw literally hundreds of young girls turn up, Amelia Galbraith and Abigail Mairs won through and jointly secured the starring role of Annie. Other principal players include Richard Mairs, Alan McClarty, Maxine McAleenon, Niaomh Rodgers, and Kelly Ann McKillen.

The ‘Annie’ orchestrations have been updated and refreshed and Musical Director, Eric Boyd, is hard at work rehearsing the eighty strong company in their musical numbers.

Sharon Logan, Company Choreographer and Victoria Lagan, Choreographer, have been drilling both adults and children in their various routines. Both children troupes have to be identically trained in order that each team seamlessly fits in with the show’s permanent cast – the choreographers certainly have their work cut out!

Brian Logan has been responsible for designing the sets and scenery and, again, his designs are as far away from the standard ‘Annie’ scenery as it is possible to be. His designs play homage to the roots of the original 1930’s cartoon strip Orphan Annie and the various landmark cinematic productions of the musical over the years.

‘Annie’ is now booking at the Riverside Theatre on 028 70 123 123 or book on-line at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk. The musical runs for sixteen performances from Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, February 4, with evening and matinee performances. There is also an attractive range of ticket offers and concessions, including a School Offer and Family Packages.