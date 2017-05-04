Learner driver was uninsured and had no ‘L’ plates displayed

Police saw a car stall a number of times in Portrush and discovered a woman was learning to drive but she was uninsured and had no ‘L’ plates up.

Ciara Murphy (24), of Cairnhill, Coleraine, was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra at Glenvale Crescent, on March 12 this year and admitted the offences.

Lee David William Carson (28), of the same address, was also in the car and he pleaded guilty to permitting no insurance.

They appeared side by side at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 28.

A prosecutor said Carson was insured for the car but there was no other ‘named’ driver on the policy.

Murphy told police she was “on a lesson” and thought she was insured.

A defence lawyer said although there was no excuse it was an “honest mistake” as they thought as the policy was “fully comprehensive” and it covered her to drive.

The lawyer said the L plates were not displayed as Carson had driven earlier.

The legal representative said Murphy had not driven since the incident as “the whole scenario shocked her”.

Murphy was given a one-month driving ban and fined £200 and Carson, who had a previous conviction for absence of insurance, was given six penalty points and fined £400.