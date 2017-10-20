Learning with Scots friends

Pupils and teachers from Balnamore Primary School travelled to Scotland recently to

take part in the Ulster-Scots Agency’s School Twinning Programme and link with their counterparts at Alloway Primary.

Balnamore pupils treat their hosts to an Ulster-Scots song.

Ulster-Scots Agency Education Officer Gary Blair said: “The Twinning Programme is a great opportunity for schools to come together to share the heritage, culture and language of both Ulster and Scotland.”

Balnamore Primary School Principal Jackie Morrison said: “This proved to be an extremely worthwhile visit providing children with opportunities to extend their knowledge and understanding of language and culture. In addition, the pupils from both schools worked collaboratively on activities which promoted thinking skills and problem solving, managing information and self-management. The opportunity to put their knowledge to use in appropriate contexts meant that learning was of greater relevance for all the pupils and both staff and children returned to Balnamore with a wealth of new information and understanding.”

Gillian Bell, Principal of Alloway Primary School said: “We were delighted to welcome pupils from Balnamore Primary to visit us at Alloway. This gave us an opportunity to share and compare school life, our culture and most importantly our language. “Teachers and pupils spent an afternoon enjoying poetry in both Scots and Ulster-Scots and took time to compare words used to see if they were the same. Some of the pupils joined Balnamore at the Burns Birthplace Museum the following day and learned quite a bit about Rabbie Burns and his life.

“I would like to thank Balnamore staff and pupils for making the trip over and for helping to make our two days together enjoyable and informative. Both pupils and staff feel they have made new friends and that this is the start of a successful twinning across the Irish Sea.”

Pupils comparing language and culture.

The visit ended with a presentation of Certificates of Achievement to each pupil and School.

Getting creative.